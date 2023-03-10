Home News The most important news of calendar week 11/2023: Azure AI, GitHub and more
News

The most important news of calendar week 11/2023: Azure AI, GitHub and more

by admin
The most important news of calendar week 11/2023: Azure AI, GitHub and more
AzureCloud Native

Thursday 09 March 2023

Spring Cloud Azure 5.0: This is what the new version brings

This major release supports passwordless connections, includes updated documentation for Azure for Spring developers, and more.

To the news

App & Data ModernizationArtificial IntelligenceAzureData

Wednesday 08 March 2023

Azure Cosmos DB Conf 2023: Virtual event for developers

This free event on March 28, 2023 is co-organized by Microsoft and the Azure Cosmos DB community. The third event of this kind again offers many exciting sessions and insights into community projects.

To the news

.NETAzureCodingGitHubMicrosoft 365Visual Studio

Friday 03 March 2023

The most important news of calendar week 10/2023: Azure AI, Visual Studio, GitHub Copilot and more

What has happened to the Microsoft platform in the past week? Were there any important announcements or new knowledge resources? Our TechWiese team has put together ten interesting links for you.

To the news

Artificial IntelligenceAzureCloud NativeCodingData

Thursday 02 March 2023

Face the challenge – the Cloud Skills Challenge in March

As part of the Cloud Skills Challenge, you can expand your skillset for everything to do with Microsoft’s cloud offerings – there are exciting challenges to choose from again for March.

To the news

See also  San Nicolò arrives in Pediatrics and brings gifts to all the children

You may also like

mobilezone share: mobilezone with t sales and profit...

Gang members sentenced to 28 years in prison...

In Codazzi they killed ‘Monchito’ and left him...

Two cars collided in Essen-Werden: passenger injured

Sporting Cristal takes a valuable away draw against...

Are we prepared for new pandemics?

Tiktok to step up data protection in Europe

Pfizer documents on the mRNA vaccines: harming millions...

Free medical conferences at the Union of Lojanas...

Matecañas add a new player – El Diario

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy