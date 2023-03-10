Thursday 09 March 2023
Spring Cloud Azure 5.0: This is what the new version brings
This major release supports passwordless connections, includes updated documentation for Azure for Spring developers, and more.
Wednesday 08 March 2023
Azure Cosmos DB Conf 2023: Virtual event for developers
This free event on March 28, 2023 is co-organized by Microsoft and the Azure Cosmos DB community. The third event of this kind again offers many exciting sessions and insights into community projects.
Friday 03 March 2023
The most important news of calendar week 10/2023: Azure AI, Visual Studio, GitHub Copilot and more
What has happened to the Microsoft platform in the past week? Were there any important announcements or new knowledge resources? Our TechWiese team has put together ten interesting links for you.
Thursday 02 March 2023
Face the challenge – the Cloud Skills Challenge in March
As part of the Cloud Skills Challenge, you can expand your skillset for everything to do with Microsoft’s cloud offerings – there are exciting challenges to choose from again for March.
