Goalkeeper question at FC Bayern: Tuchel on Neuer – “The start is too ambitious a goal”

Status: 07/15/2023 4:54 p.m

In all likelihood, Manuel Neuer will not be fit again in time for the start of the season. After his serious injury, the goalkeeper will probably be missing from FC Bayern for a long time. This also has consequences for Yann Sommer and Alexander Nübel.

Manuel Neuer will probably not be in the goal of the German champions at the start of the season between FC Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen (August 18). According to coach Thomas Tuchel, Neuer’s recovery from his serious injury is not yet advanced enough to aim for a return in the first league games. “The start of the league game is too ambitious a goal,” said Tuchel at the press conference at the start of the training camp at Tegernsee.

The goalkeeper is not there, but trains individually in Munich on Säbener Straße. And Neuer will also be missing on the Asia trip. “The plan is that Manu doesn’t come to Asia, but is then partially integrated,” said Tuchel and added: “It’s a very tight schedule for the first game. He’ll get the time too. After all, we’re talking about Manuel Neuer .”

Tuchel on Nübel farewell: “Need time to see more clearly”

But the uncertainty about the course of the goalkeeper’s rehabilitation also affects the future plans of Alexander Nübel and Yann Sommer, both of whom, according to media reports, want to leave FC Bayern. Nübel is therefore in negotiations with VfB Stuttgart, and Sommer is in discussion with Inter Milan. Nübel in particular had recently positioned himself offensively for a change.

But nothing will come of it for the time being: “We know Alex’s opinion and that of his agent,” explained Tuchel, but: “Manuel Neuer’s general situation is still too unclear to make a decision. Alex is with the team. We Yann and Sven (Ulreich) are there. Of course, something can still happen. But we still have time and need it to see things more clearly.”

“Here is Bavaria”: The BR24 newsletter informs you about the most important things of the day at a glance, Monday to Friday after work – compact and directly in your private mailbox. Register here!

Source: BR24Sport 07/15/2023 – 6:30 p.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

