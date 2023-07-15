Home » Armed with a knife – Masked robbery in Graz: perpetrators overwhelmed by customers
News

Armed with a knife – Masked robbery in Graz: perpetrators overwhelmed by customers

by admin
Armed with a knife – Masked robbery in Graz: perpetrators overwhelmed by customers

A 49-year-old from Graz wanted to attack a supermarket in Graz-Leonhard on Friday afternoon. The attempt failed due to the intervention of courageous customers. Employees are in shock.

A 20-year-old cashier in a supermarket on Sparbersbachgasse in Graz suffered a major shock yesterday: around 1.30 p.m. a man wearing a wool hood with slits and armed with a kitchen knife approached her. He demanded money from her. The man – as it turned out later, a 49-year-old Grazer – held the kitchen knife in their direction.

The woman could not open the cash register and fled to another employee in the rear sales area. When the 36-year-old employee went to the checkout area, he found the suspect with his knife still drawn.

Through the courageous intervention of several customers, the suspect was then overpowered, disarmed and held until the police arrived.

The man gave his precarious financial situation as the motive for the crime. The suspect was taken to the Graz-Jakomini prison.

The brave customers remained unharmed. The cashier and second clerk went into shock and were taken care of by a crisis intervention team.

See also  Rare Northern Lights Phenomenon Captivates Skygazers in Southern United States

You may also like

Win an exclusive look at the stars!

Martin Mojžiš: Was it Ivan Mikloš? | Opinions...

Messi to the rescue of an Inter Miami...

Promoting Institution Building and Consolidating Achievements: Lessons learned...

The police murder of Holzminden | STERN.de

They fail to comply with protection of care...

Inflation is here to stay

Vondroušová wakes up and won’t know what happened....

Petro travels to Belgium for an important summit...

Themed Education Reading Classes in Inner Mongolia Empower...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy