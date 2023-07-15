Armed with a knife – Masked robbery in Graz: perpetrators overwhelmed by customers

A 49-year-old from Graz wanted to attack a supermarket in Graz-Leonhard on Friday afternoon. The attempt failed due to the intervention of courageous customers. Employees are in shock.

A 20-year-old cashier in a supermarket on Sparbersbachgasse in Graz suffered a major shock yesterday: around 1.30 p.m. a man wearing a wool hood with slits and armed with a kitchen knife approached her. He demanded money from her. The man – as it turned out later, a 49-year-old Grazer – held the kitchen knife in their direction.

The woman could not open the cash register and fled to another employee in the rear sales area. When the 36-year-old employee went to the checkout area, he found the suspect with his knife still drawn.

Through the courageous intervention of several customers, the suspect was then overpowered, disarmed and held until the police arrived.

The man gave his precarious financial situation as the motive for the crime. The suspect was taken to the Graz-Jakomini prison.

The brave customers remained unharmed. The cashier and second clerk went into shock and were taken care of by a crisis intervention team.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

