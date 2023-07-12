FIFA Women’s World Cup: “Incompetent loudmouth”: Dispute escalates in Nigeria

Status: 07/12/2023 2:17 p.m

The World Cup in Australia and New Zealand hasn’t even started yet, when the first public mud fight is taking place. Nigeria’s American coach Randy Waldrum rumbles against the home association – and shoots back with harsh words. Not excluded that the coach will be released before the first group game.

Waldrum recently pilloried the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in various podcasts. He accused the association, with which the 66-year-old has been under contract since October 2020, of poor payment practices, among other things.

So he had to wait half a year for his salary, of which he has now only received a small part. Some of his players are still waiting for money that they have been entitled to for two years, according to the American.

The Texan also complained that he had not received any support from the NFF since taking office, that the association interfered with personnel decisions and had not made it possible for him to hold a World Cup training camp outside of Nigeria, although the world association FIFA, among other things, paid extra money for it have provided.

Waldrum questions whereabouts of FIFA money

“I have a really close contact in the US who is very connected and sits on some of FIFA’s committees. This person told me that in October 2022 each country received $960,000 from FIFA to prepare for the World Cup . Where is the money? If Nigeria got it in October, why didn’t we have a training camp in November?” Waldrum asked on the On the Whistle podcast.

The 66-year-old, who also has experience as a coach for the Trinidad & Tobago national team, indirectly accused the NFF officials of misusing the money.

In previous interviews, the American had been upset that some of his players had to sleep at the airport when traveling to the national team because the association had not provided any money for hotel rooms.

Coach has to make do with a small staff

He also complained that the NFF had not provided him with any scouts to monitor opponents and that his staff for the upcoming World Cup was only eleven, although FIFA would subsidize 22. And anyway: “The players are treated better at their clubs than at the national team.” The only thing that keeps him going is his actors: “Otherwise I would have given up this job a long time ago.”

Is Waldrum still flying ahead of the Canada game?

Waldrum has now arrived in Australia with the national team and is preparing Down Under for the first group game on July 21 (4:30 a.m. CEST) against Canada. The other opponents of the Africans are then co-hosts Australia and Ireland. However, it can at least be doubted whether the American will sit on the bench in these games. Because the association reacted – understandably – not particularly pleased with the coach’s statements.

Association: “Worst coach ever”

“Incompetent loudmouth. He’s raising his voice now, just before he achieved his only goal of coaching a team at a World Cup. He claims he’s doing the job for the players – bullshit. His only goal has always been to be on his CV having coached a team at a World Cup. He’s the worst coach the ‘Super Falcons’ have ever had,” said NFF media director Ademola Olajire.

The official also denied that the association had not provided sufficient financial support for the national team. He referred to tournament participation in Japan, Mexico and Turkey. In addition, the team would spend a total of 15 days in Australia preparing for the World Cup. “Is that what ‘Bubblingmouth’ Waldrum pays for?” Olajire asked.

Coach speaks of “childish reaction”

The coach addressed then described his employer’s reaction to his previous criticism as “childish”. It is uncertain whether both parties will be able to decide on a truce in the interests of the team during the World Cup. It seems pretty clear, however, that Waldrum will probably receive his papers from the NFF after the tournament in Australia and New Zealand at the latest. And with a bit of luck, maybe even the supposedly outstanding salaries…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

