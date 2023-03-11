The battle for the women’s title will have a half surprising composition. In the semifinals, the favored and first-seeded Natália Bubjuková was defeated in four sets by 16-year-old Karolína Šrámková from Moravská Slavia Brno. The winner stands out with good movement, an aggressive approach to the game and self-confidence.

Her opponent will be three-time mother Olga Kolářová, who lost only one set on the way to her sixth title, and that against Eva Feřteková. “I made that match a little more challenging because I got nervous in the third set when my opponent was attacking a few points and I wasn’t able to react to it. Then it turned into a shootout, which was also about chance,” Kolářová described.

Photo: Irena Vanišová Novelty. Squash players can look forward to a new glass court worth millions at the national championship.Photo : Irena Vanišová

Panáček, who made it to his first final two years ago, when he was not good enough for Dan Mekbib, perceives a great chance for his first domestic title. This time he dealt with David Zeman in three sets in the semifinals. “We are training partners, we know each other very well. I managed to push him with my quality, I’m satisfied,” said Panáček, defending the colors of Prague’s Strahov. He will play against Jakub Solnické in the final.

“Just before the championship, I thought it would be nice to play the final against Mark. We both play a similar game, we are agile. It will be a nice match,” said Solnický, who defeated four-time champion Mekbib 3:1 in sets in the semifinals.