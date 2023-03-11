Four police officers were injured in the collision on Kralja Aleksandra Boulevard.

Tonight around 10:40 p.m. there was a traffic accident in Kralja Aleksandra Boulevard when the driver MR (43) hit two parked vehicles of the Zvezdara Police Station with a Peugeot 207 car.

Four police officers were injured and transported to the Emergency Center.

“The car hit the rear of the stopped official vehicle of PS Zvezdar, which then rammed into another stopped official police vehicle. There were 2 police officers between these two cars. In addition to those two, two other police officers who were in the first car were injured,” he says. source “Blica”.

Two police officers were standing outside the vehicle.

