Original title: Finally able to rest? Lakers 4 days 3 games James left ankle soreness is doubtful tomorrow

On January 18, Beijing time, the Lakers will play against the Kings at home tomorrow. The team’s injury report shows that James is doubtful due to left ankle soreness. In addition, thick eyebrows, Rivers and Lonnie Walker will continue to be absent.

In the last two games, James played back to back and scored 35 points, 8 rebounds and 10 assists, 48 ​​points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists, breaking his personal season scoring record.

At present, several wounded Lakers have no specific return time. Nongmei has missed 16 consecutive games due to left foot stress injury, Rivers has missed 6 consecutive games due to left hamstring strain, and Lonnie Walker has missed 6 consecutive games due to left knee tendon Yan has missed 9 games in a row.

Earlier today, Ming Kee Shams revealed that Thick Eyebrow plans to complete his comeback before the All-Star Game in early February. At the same time, coach Hamm said that the results of the review of Walker and Rivers will be announced in the next few days.

So far, the Lakers have 20 wins and 24 losses, ranking 13th in the West, and their record is only better than the Spurs and Rockets. However, the gap in wins between teams in the Western Conference is very small. The difference between the 13th-placed Lakers and the 7th-placed Warriors is only 2 games.

(Editor: Xiao Shen)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: