An intense week for Italian e-Basketball. First the second stage of the FIP eBasket Tour (February 13-19) and then the etalbasket meeting in Livorno (February 23) with e-players, streamers and staff from the FIP eBasketball Sector. Let’s start right here.

Leghorn. The first etalbasket meeting

etalbasket, the FIP national esports team, met in Livorno on the occasion of the Italy-Ukraine men’s national “A” team to qualify for the 2023 World Championship.

The e-players Andrea Falasca (“JustFala_2K”), Ilyass Kamal (“IlySZN-“), Artem Kulyk (“FabalousFabalo”), Leonardo Mancini (“Lijeez”), Michele Meardi (“Sickmickmea”), Filippo Speziali (“Xpipotato”), streamers Simone Trimarchi (“AKirA”), Giovanni Musig (“Sweetchin”), Fabrizio Antinori (“el Bicio”) and etalbasket Team Leader Andrea Pecile (“Sunshine”). E-players and streamers met with the ebasketball FIP staff.

A whole day together that saw the boys meet the National A team for a souvenir photo on the Modigliani Forum parquet, in the early afternoon the usual individual photo session, then the meeting with the etalbasket staff, the interviews for social media and finally the presence in the stands at the Italy-Ukraine match.

An intense gathering, the first, which due to Covid had never been possible to hold previously. It was an important opportunity for discussion in which the operating methods of the FIP were illustrated, the peculiarities of the game, NBA2K23, were examined, and how this could influence the development of the Italian movement. Development and collaboration lines have been traced to increase participation and for the exchange of experiences and how the eplayers themselves can best promote federal activities.

FIP eBasket Tour 2023

The second leg of the 2023 FPI eBasket Tour played with NBA2K23 on PS4 and PS5 ended on Sunday 19 February. Two protagonists above all: Dante De Rossi “Sincerely Danto” who won the individual tournaments on both consoles, and breaking latest news Manzia who replicated the result of the first day. This is the final detail of the three tournaments:

1vs1 PS4

Vince 2-0 Sincerely Danto playing in the final against X-Vill. Game 2 was fought in the first half, then in the decisive third quarter for Danto who shows off his great ability to score points in many different ways. Sincerely Danto is in first place in the ranking.

1vs1 PS5

Danto always wins 2-0 but this time against Niccolò. More balanced, this game 2 final with defenses getting the better of attacks throughout the game. The four triples, in the last quarter, practically consecutive by SincerelyDanto practically decide the game. In the first place ranking Turrooo33 with 135 points, while SincerelyDanto is second.

5vs5 PS4

breaking latest news Manzia wins 2-1 against BTF e-sports. breaking latest news Manzia thus confirms its leadership on PS4, after winning the first stage of the FIP eBasket Tour.

A hard-fought series with the first 2 games being decided in the last seconds of the game. Great defenses for both teams, but Salvo (play from breaking latest news) is an unsolvable puzzle for the opponents. In game 3 BTF goes into trouble in the second half, the e-players from breaking latest news Manzia take advantage of it with a partial that takes them to +14 and from there they never look back

The matches, broadcast by Twitch italbasket, were commented by Simone Trimarchi (“AKiRa”), Giovanni Musig (“Sweetchin”), Andrea Pecile (“Sunshine”) and Fabrizio Antinori (“el Bicio”).

These are the next stages of the FIP eBasket Tour 2023: March 13-19 (registration deadline: 12 March), April 10-16 (registration deadline: 9 April) e 8–14 maggio (registration deadline: 7 May).