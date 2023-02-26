Home News Woman beat Neymar in performance
A woman has been criticized on social networks after faking a police assault when they came to carry out an operation at her home. The woman, whose identity has not been released, posted a video on TikTok in which she is seen screaming and crying as a police officer tries to handcuff her.

The video has generated controversy and has been compared to the performance of the soccer player Neymar during the 2018 World Cup, in which the Brazilian player simulated a free kick and fell to the ground to earn a free kick.

The police have issued a statement in which they deny having assaulted the woman and have said that the arrest was carried out following the established protocols. According to the police, the woman had been denounced by her neighbors for having parties at her house during the pandemic, which violates social distancing measures.

The video has generated a large number of comments on social networks, many of which criticize the woman for her behavior. Some users have pointed out that this type of behavior only contributes to mistrust and disrespect for authority, while others have requested a sanction for the woman for her misleading behavior.

