Flick: “And when players don’t perform, you watch them burn”

Before the international match against Poland, Hans-Dieter Flick demonstratively stands in front of Joshua Kimmich. The national coach praises the much-criticized Bayern midfielder with grandiose comparisons. Flick also announces changes in the starting eleven.

DThe German national team flew to Warsaw on Thursday afternoon. Before the international match on Friday (8.45 p.m., ARD) against Poland, national coach Hansi Flick and attacking star Jamal Musiala from FC Bayern went straight to the stadium for the press conference after landing in the early evening. The German selection had completed the final training session in Frankfurt/Main in the morning.

By the middle of the week, just 450 tickets had been sold to German fans for the game. That’s relatively few, in the past around 2,000 supporters from Germany usually traveled to games in neighboring countries. Although it’s just a friendly, it’s another indication of how much the importance of the national team and the interest of the fans has shrunk in recent years.

After the disappointing 3:3 against Ukraine last Monday, the Germans have big plans. You have to deliver, said the players in the past few days. Keeping a clean sheet again is the goal, emphasized defender Marius Wolf from Borussia Dortmund.

Joshua Kimmich has recently been criticized from many sides What: Getty Images/Maja Hitij

Criticism of Flick and the team has increased since the Ukraine game. You have to take that seriously, says Rudi Völler, sports director of the German Football Association (DFB). Flick said Thursday evening in Warsaw: “We have to put up with the criticism. We have to go through there. It’s ok that the criticism is focused on me. But please keep the players outside.”

Flick compares Kimmich to sports legends

The unsatisfactory performances had nothing to do with the game system. “The basics have to be there. We have to keep the ball under pressure,” said Flick. “Fighting a little more, a little more physicality, that’s what we addressed.” The national coach also said: “We are convinced of the path we want to go. And that next June we will have a top team.” The European Championships at home will begin in June 2024.

also read Aging healthy through fasting

Flick spoke of his own accord about midfield boss Joshua Kimmich, who was severely criticized by record national player Lothar Matthäus in “Sport Bild”. Flick said: “Jo was a world-class player nine months ago.” And quoted Matthäus: “Now he’s making the players worse?” He doesn’t understand that, says Flick.

also read national football team

“Even he (Kimmich, ed.) has the right to have a bad phase. This mentality that he has, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan had. He leads the way and always wants to win. I would like that to be taken into account.” Flick emphasized Kimmich’s exceptional quality and the difficult months with FC Bayern that lie behind Kimmich. “He may not always succeed in everything, but he is absolutely focused. I am zero point zero concerned about him.”

In the current era, players would generally be publicly lifted towards the sun, “and if they don’t perform, you watch them burn.” He called for more support.

National team with a different starting eleven against Poland

Regarding the starting lineup against Poland, Flick said: “We will make some changes.” Musiala will play from the start. Midfielder Emre Can from Borussia Dortmund will also start, according to Flick. “He’s good for the team.” Ilkay Gündogan, who recently won the Champions League with Manchester City and only joined the team on Wednesday, will not play in Warsaw yet.

Flick said that before the Ukraine game, a lot of things went better in training than during the 90 minutes. “It’s important to win games,” he said of the game in Poland. “Nevertheless, we still want to try one or the other. The focus is on the stability of the team.” It’s all about the defense now.

also read

Timo Werner from RB Leipzig did not travel to Warsaw as the striker is still suffering from ankle problems. He is now being treated in Leipzig. His teammate, defender Lukas Klostermann, suffered a muscle injury in his right thigh in the final training session and is also out.

After the game against Poland, the national team will fly back to Frankfurt/Main on Saturday to prepare for the game against Colombia on Tuesday (from 8.45 p.m., RTL) in Gelsenkirchen, one of the ten host cities of the European Championships next year. Gundogan should play there from the start. It is the last of three encounters on this international trip.