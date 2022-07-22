Home Sports Florens also embraces Faverzani And the free Bonfanti arrives from Certosa
Sports

by admin
Fabio Babetto

21 July 2022

VIGEVANO

The work of Fabio Ricci, ds of Florens Vigevano does not stop, returning to female B2 by purchasing the rights of Porto Mantovano. In fact, two other official announcements arrive on the squad that will be delivered to Stefano Colombo, the coach who returns with enthusiasm to Vigevano renouncing the extension in B1 with Biella. It is a return, yet another, also that which concerns the spiker Federica Faverzani, born in 2000, already with Florens before the two-year sabbatical decided by the ducal club in conjunction with the pandemic. “Federica is the fourth player, among the arrivals announced so far, to have already defended our colors, and given the good mutual memories, it took very little to choose to meet again – explains Ricci – She is a very flexible player, in 2018/19 she had disengaged herself well in both the more natural role of spiker and the opposite one and also in the next championship this adaptability combined with an interesting variety of strokes and determination could be important ».

The return of Faverzani joins those of the central Elisa Armondi, the setter Marta Gullì, the free Giorgia Colombo. Previously, Florens had also announced the engagement of the central Lucrezia Rossi who rises from the Serie D team; now another new face for the ducal club is that of Chiara Bonfanti, born in 2004, free arriving from Certosa. “We are very pleased that Chiara, from Pavia doc, after the years spent in the youth sector of Certosa Volley, has accepted our proposal – says Ricci – In addition to the technical characteristics, in her I was particularly struck by the ability to give the best of herself in difficult moments and I am convinced that under the expert guidance of coach Colombo he will be able to continue his growth in the role of free player in the best possible way “. The Florens squad is still a work in progress, other announcements are expected shortly, especially in attack. –

Fabio Babetto

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

