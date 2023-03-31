The second round of Formula 1 begins in Australia

Alonso and Aston Martin seek to vindicate themselves as World Cup candidates after two podiums in two races

The Formula 1 World Cup gets underway again in the albert park circuitwith the Australian Grand Prix, the third round of the championship on the calendar.

The Spanish Fernando Alonso He will try again to set the best possible time to follow in the wake of the Red Bulls. The Aston Martin driver has achieved two well-deserved podiums in the first two races of the season, taking him to third place in the drivers’ championship standings.

These are the schedules of the F1 Asutralian GP:

Friday March 31:

Free practice 1: 03:30 – 04:30 hours (CET)

Free practice 2: 07:00 – 08:00 (CET)

Saturday April 1:

Free practice 3: 03:30 – 04:30 (CET)

Classification: 07:00 (CET)

Sunday April 2:Race: 07:00 (CET)