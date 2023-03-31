The second round of Formula 1 begins in Australia
Alonso and Aston Martin seek to vindicate themselves as World Cup candidates after two podiums in two races
The Formula 1 World Cup gets underway again in the albert park circuitwith the Australian Grand Prix, the third round of the championship on the calendar.
The Spanish Fernando Alonso He will try again to set the best possible time to follow in the wake of the Red Bulls. The Aston Martin driver has achieved two well-deserved podiums in the first two races of the season, taking him to third place in the drivers’ championship standings.
These are the schedules of the F1 Asutralian GP:
Friday March 31:
Free practice 1: 03:30 – 04:30 hours (CET)
Free practice 2: 07:00 – 08:00 (CET)
Saturday April 1:
Free practice 3: 03:30 – 04:30 (CET)
Classification: 07:00 (CET)
Sunday April 2:Race: 07:00 (CET)
THIS IS HOW THE FREE 1 HAVE GOED!
The first contact of the pilots in the free practice 1 why is Australian GP It’s over as usual with Max Verstappen setting the fastest time. Fernando Alonso He is close to the Red Bulls, leading the training sessions at Albert Park ahead of the Ferraris.
🏁 FP1 CLASSIFICATION 🏁
Max Verstappen finishes on top in an action-packed FP1 in Melbourne! 🍿🤯#AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/VTahnRhkUL
— Formula 1 (@F1) March 31, 2023
Good morning and welcome to another morning of Formula 1! Follow the activity of this Australian GP with us with free practice 2 starting at 07:00.