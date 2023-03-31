Home Sports Follow the free practice 2 of the Formula 1 Australian GP live
Sports

Follow the free practice 2 of the Formula 1 Australian GP live

by admin
Follow the free practice 2 of the Formula 1 Australian GP live

03/31/2023 at 06:40

CEST


The second round of Formula 1 begins in Australia

Alonso and Aston Martin seek to vindicate themselves as World Cup candidates after two podiums in two races

The Formula 1 World Cup gets underway again in the albert park circuitwith the Australian Grand Prix, the third round of the championship on the calendar.

The Spanish Fernando Alonso He will try again to set the best possible time to follow in the wake of the Red Bulls. The Aston Martin driver has achieved two well-deserved podiums in the first two races of the season, taking him to third place in the drivers’ championship standings.

These are the schedules of the F1 Asutralian GP:

Friday March 31:

Free practice 1: 03:30 – 04:30 hours (CET)

Free practice 2: 07:00 – 08:00 (CET)

Saturday April 1:

Free practice 3: 03:30 – 04:30 (CET)

Classification: 07:00 (CET)

Sunday April 2:Race: 07:00 (CET)

THIS IS HOW THE FREE 1 HAVE GOED!

The first contact of the pilots in the free practice 1 why is Australian GP It’s over as usual with Max Verstappen setting the fastest time. Fernando Alonso He is close to the Red Bulls, leading the training sessions at Albert Park ahead of the Ferraris.

Load more

You may also like

«I also rode the motorbike inside the theater...

Lu’an teenagers “chase the wind” on the beach_Lu’an...

A big game for a big name. Ancelotti...

Paul Heyman on respecting Dusty Rhode’s legacy during...

The National Assembly adopts the bill on the...

The 2023 Wuhan social sports events are rich...

The goal celebration arouses passions. I’m not surprised...

Petra Kvitova qualified for the semi-finals in Miami

Defending champions Alcaraz in Miami in the semifinals

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes on ‘exhaustion and relief’...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy