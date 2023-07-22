follow the penultimate stage, between Belfort and Le Markstein Fellering

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the 20ᵉ stage of the Tour de France 2023, 110ᵉ edition of the Grande Boucle.

Quoi ? For the 20ᵉ stage of the Tour de France, the peloton will have a last effort to make on a 133.5 kilometer long route, between Belfort and Le Markstein Fellering (Haut-Rhin), dotted with six listed climbs. The runners will begin to climb from the 12th kilometer towards the Ballon d’Alsace.

Or ? Departing from Belfort, the peloton will cross the Vosges and the Haut-Rhin for a scheduled arrival at Markstein Fellering, after having climbed the Platzerwasel (8% average).

When ? The actual start will be given at 1:45 p.m., and riders are expected at the finish line at 5:05 p.m. if they ride at an average speed of 45 kilometers per hour.

On which channels? France 2, France 3 and Eurosport 1.

Who hosts the live? Louise Le Borgne and Nicolas Lepeltier, in the team bus in Austerlitz, with Vincent Daheron and Aude Lasjaunias, on the attack on the roads of the Tour.

What we won't talk about?

