Food City Dirt Race live updates: Stage 2 heating up at Bristol

Food City Dirt Race live updates: Stage 2 heating up at Bristol

The NASCAR Cup Series’ April schedule continues Sunday with the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, and we’ve got you covered with all the action from start to finish, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App!

Sunday’s race is made up of 250 laps around a 0.533-mile short track.

The field and starting lineup was set through four qualifying races Saturday. The first two rows — made up of pole-sitter Kyle Larson, Austin Dillon, J.J. Yeley, Christopher Bell, Kyle BuschTyler Reddick, Austin Cindric, Ryan Preece, Ryan Blaney and William Byron — consist entirely of drivers with extensive dirt racing experience.

Busch, who made his 650th Cup Series start Sunday, is the defending race winner and has won at Bristol two other times in the past five years (2018-19) when it was a concrete racing surface. NASCAR switched to a dirt surface after the 2020 season.

Here are the top moments from Bristol, Tennessee!

Green!

Larson led the opening lap and built an early solo lead. Meanwhile, Dillon and Bell were battling for second.

Quick caution

Dillon was able to close in on Larson in no time, but trouble was brewing elsewhere.

The first caution of the night came out after Bubba Wallace and Joey Logano, who won this race two years ago, went for a spin in Turn 2. Logano ended up in the water barrels at the entrance to pit road after the contact from Wallace.

Todd Gilliland was also involved and nosed into the outside wall.

Joey Logano spins out after making contact with Bubba Wallace at Bristol

Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace both spin out at the Food City Dirt Race.

Down and dirty

The green flag was back out at Lap 21, as Larson continued to lead Dillon, but it didn’t last long!

The race’s second yellow came out when Matt Crafton, who was driving the No. 51 car in place of Cody Ware on Sunday, also went for a spin in Turn 2. Once again, Logano got a piece of the action and was ordered to drop to the rear of the field after he came to a momentary stop.

On the move

The green flag was out again at Lap 46, but once again, it was short-lived. The third caution of the night came out for a single-car spin by Brad Keselowski in Turn 4.

Things were back to green at Lap 65 with 10 to go in Stage 1.

Wild Stage 1

Larson went wire-to-wire to win Stage 1, which ended under caution after a pileup off Turn 4 involving Denny Hamlin, Josh Berry and others.

sports/1600/900/play-652988dff0000ae–snap_1681085070172.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)”>sports/1600/900/play-652988dff0000ae–snap_1681085070172.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)”>sports/1600/900/play-652988dff0000ae–snap_1681085070172.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)”>Denny Hamlin spins out at Bristol Motor Speedway

Denny Hamlin faces some damage on the final lap of Stage 1 at Bristol.

Anyone’s race!

Reddick, Wallace, Martin Truex Jr., and Ty Dillon stayed out under caution, which put them at the front for the start of Stage 2, sending Larson from first entering pit road back to fifth.

Larson drove Preece into the wall on the frontstretch while battling him for fifth. Elsewhere, another caution came out after Jonathan Davenport spun.

Full 360

The restart came at Lap 87, but it was quickly back to yellow after Michael McDowell’s huge spin in front of traffic.

Stay tuned for updates!

Setting the stage

Ahead of Sunday’s action, FOX Sports‘ Bob Pockrass broke down what and who to watch out for at Bristol.

