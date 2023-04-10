Home World The referee elbowed Roberson in the head Sport
World

The referee elbowed Roberson in the head Sport

by admin
The referee elbowed Roberson in the head Sport

The football referee elbowed Liverpool player Andy Robertson in the chin.

Izvor: Twitter/footballdaily/Screenshot

Liverpool and Arsenal gave us a real football spectacle, but after this Premier League match, unfortunately, it won’t be long about the nice moves, goals and drama, but about the “Anfield” scandal. And he challenged him assistant referee Konstantin Hadsidakis elbowing Liverpool’s Andy Robertsonwhich was also recorded by television cameras, so it didn’t take long for it to become a main topic in the British media.

Everything happened at halftime of the match when Robertson approached Hadsidakis to complain about a situation, only for the assistant referee to react violently and inadvertently hit the Scotland representative in the chin.

After the game resumed, the actors behaved as if nothing had happened, and the real question is what could umpire paul tierney do? Reds captain Henderson was explaining to the referee what had happened and how Hadsidakis had made an unforgettable blunder, but it seems that Tierney was not listening and the whole case will have to be analyzed by an independent panel of football referees – and probably because of that punish Hatzidakis.

Let’s remind you, Aleksandar Mitrović was recently banned for eight matches because he pushed the main referee away, and it will be interesting how the referees – who “ruined” the Serb in the previous days – will talk this time about the incident that was caused by their colleague and was far more rude.

See also  South Africa, the record birth of 10 twins is a "fake": from the tests no recent pregnancy

You may also like

Confession of a man whose neighbors are Russian...

American right-wingers the biggest threat from terrorism |...

Genophobia – fear of sex Fun

Rudi Gober got into a fight with a...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Monday 10 April...

Valverde punches Baena after Real Madrid-Villarreal: “Now tell...

Goga Sekulić on breast surgery | Entertainment

Bodies of two victims found in Marseille explosion

The first “extreme black hole” discovered through gravitational...

Eneba Easter Sale: Get Up To Additional 10%...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy