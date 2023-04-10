Bologna, 9 April 2023 – I funeral of Andrea Papithe runner killed by the bear who had studied at the University of Ferrara, will be celebrated Wednesday 12 April at 3 pm in the parish church of San Bartolomeo in Caldes in Val di Sole in Trentino.

The evening before the funeral, at 8.00 pm, the community will meet for a rosario. For the funeral of Popes in the country Solandro is expected an extraordinary influx of people. In the meantime, a large frame has been set up outside the church where friends and acquaintances can hang Andrea’s thoughts and photographs. They were among the first to write a memory sister Laura (“Hi Andrea I carry you in my heart and with me all the moments and evenings spent together laughing and joking bye brother”) and his girlfriend Alessia Gregori (“I love you forever. Ale”). Objects are also hung, among these i boxing gloves and the shirt of hockey team youth of the country, great passions of Andrea.

His girlfriend: “We wanted to live and work here together”

It was signed yesterday the ordinance for the culling of the bear against which the young man fought before dying, not far from the town of Caldes. His body was found on the night of April 6, with many wounds from the animal.

The fiancée, interviewed by Corriere dell’Alto Adige, said she wanted to go to the place where the boy died. “When we arrived I thought back to those damned last moments that took him away,” reports the newspaper.

Alessia also told the suffering his and the young man’s family in continuing life now that Andrea is gone. The two boys had known each other for some time, then love broke out five years ago and they intended to open a gym for the treatment of injuries, but also to move in together. Now their dreams are shattered.

Aidaa: “Check responsibility”

The Italian Association for the Defense of Animals and the Environment (Aidaa) sent yesterday a complaint to the public prosecutor of Trento in which in-depth and precise investigations are requested to reconstruct the moments in which the bear and the runner met and try to understand the dynamics of the events. “We renew our condolences to the family of Andrea Papi for the tragic loss but we feel it is our duty to arrive at one reconstruction of the dynamics of the facts. And in the same complaint – write the animal rights activists of Aidaa – we asked the prosecutor to investigate another aspect that is fundamental for us, namely the arrangement in the area of ​​the indications and signs that highlight the presence of bears”.