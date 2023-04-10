On Sunday morning, José David Lizcano, 24, lost his life in a traffic accident that occurred in the village of Cuatro Vientos, jurisdiction of the municipality of El Paso, Cesar.

According to the first versions, the young man was riding a motorcycle and collided with a safety railing on the road network.

The strong impact caused the young man to go off the road and end up in a lot next to a farm.

The inhabitants came to help the motorcyclist, but could not do anything for him because he no longer had vital signs.

The young man would have died of severe head trauma, according to some witnesses.

ANOTHER CASE

In isolated incidents, Aquiles Yacub Fuentes, 81, also died in an accident on a road that communicates with Valledupar from the south of La Guajira.

The older adult was mobilizing in a vehicle that overturned for reasons that are yet to be determined by the authorities.

Aquiles Fuentes, a native of San Fernando, Magdalena, was known for his trade as a farmer.