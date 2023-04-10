Home News Motorcyclist killed in crash in El Paso
News

Motorcyclist killed in crash in El Paso

by admin
Motorcyclist killed in crash in El Paso

On Sunday morning, José David Lizcano, 24, lost his life in a traffic accident that occurred in the village of Cuatro Vientos, jurisdiction of the municipality of El Paso, Cesar.

According to the first versions, the young man was riding a motorcycle and collided with a safety railing on the road network.

The strong impact caused the young man to go off the road and end up in a lot next to a farm.

The inhabitants came to help the motorcyclist, but could not do anything for him because he no longer had vital signs.

The young man would have died of severe head trauma, according to some witnesses.

ANOTHER CASE

In isolated incidents, Aquiles Yacub Fuentes, 81, also died in an accident on a road that communicates with Valledupar from the south of La Guajira.

The older adult was mobilizing in a vehicle that overturned for reasons that are yet to be determined by the authorities.

Aquiles Fuentes, a native of San Fernando, Magdalena, was known for his trade as a farmer.

See also  Dead cows in Sommariva del Bosco poisoned by sorghum

You may also like

Updating of the Security Patterns of the Interoperability...

Action of security forces in Mach, 2 terrorists...

Pastrana comes for the conservatives of Cali

Lampedusa, new shipwreck: 18 migrants missing

Senades Monagas celebrates ninth anniversary

How to have a good relationship as a...

Across mountains and seas, seek common development and...

“Do not turn away from what is not...

Peruvian police capture international gang linked to extortion

Petro will meet with former paramilitary chiefs for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy