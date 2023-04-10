It has been almost 13 years since singer Lena Mayer-Landrut from Germany won the Eurovision Song Contest in Oslo with the song “Satellite”. She was just 19 at the time and wowed audiences with side-parted brown waves (pictured in the header). Since then, the singer has changed her hairstyle several times. Last year her dark mane even reached her thighs! And suddenly an unexpected transformation last fall: she cut her hair shorter than ever before. Chestnut locks barely reached the chin. Lena shared a few pictures with her five million followers on Instagram, writing: “New hairstyle – who is it?”, “I lost more than 50 percent of my hair”.

Lena Mayer-Landrut wrote under this photo that she lost more than 50 percent of her hair

Until now, the 31-year-old singer hid the fact that this radical change in style was not voluntary. Now Mayer-Landrut has made public for the first time what a serious reason actually stood behind it.

“I lost over 50 percent of my hair between March and August due to covid.” she wrote on her own internet channel thelenaverse. de, where fans can exchange personal messages with their idol for a fee. According to her, this decision was not easy for her.

“I cried so much that I can’t believe it, – admitted the singer. — But scissors were the only solution because my long hair was super thin and it looked completely silly.”

Now it grows normally. On Instagram, the 31-year-old singer recently showed herself with slightly longer hair. And the fans in response assured that they love her with any hairstyle.

