In 1952 Ernesto Guevara, then a twenty-three-year-old medical student, embarked on a journey through Latin America with his friend Alberto Granado: a journey – also one of awareness of the difficult South American reality on the part of the man who would become “Che” – told in 2002 by director Walter Salles in the film “The Motorcycle Diaries”. A year later, Gianni Minà, former collaborator of Salles for the film, invited Granado to retrace the places visited fifty years earlier with Che, alternating this journey through memory with behind-the-scenes images of “The Motorcycle Diaries”. Thus was born the documentary “Traveling with Che Guevara”, broadcast on Saturday 1 April 2023 at 21.10 on Rai Storia, as a tribute to the great journalist who recently passed away.