From July 5 to 13, citizens will be able to register to vote in territorial elections 2023 – news

With the purpose of making more options available to citizens to process the registration of identification cards, the National Registry enabled, for nine consecutive days, from July 5 to 13, 11,404 polling stations located in rural and urban areas of the territory national.

These polling stations will provide service from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., in addition to the offices of the Registry at the national level and the more than 340 mobile registration points enabled throughout the country, which will continue to operate. normally at their usual hours.

It should be noted that in the polling stations that the National Registry of Civil Status will enable for the registration of citizens, the country’s census stations are not available to carry out this procedure (Example: Corferias in Bogotá, Plaza Mayor in Medellín and Coliseo del Pueblo in Cali), nor those who do not have the infrastructure to receive more voters.

Only citizens who have changed their place of residence and want to update their polling station should register, as well as foreigners residing in Colombia, with a minimum of five years of residence, who wish to participate in this election day and have a foreigner’s identity card with resident status. in current state, issued by Colombian Migration.

The registration period for citizens to vote in the 2023 territorial elections ends on August 29 and the registration process will be reflected once the electoral census for these elections is completed, that is, after September 29, 2023.