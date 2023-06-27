Football against anti-Semitism, agreement with the Interior Ministry

The agreement was signed between the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi, the Minister for Sport and Youth Andrea Abodi, the National Coordinator for the fight against anti-Semitism Giuseppe Pecoraro and the FIGC president Gabriele Gravina. Among the measures, the ban on the use by fans of symbols that could recall Nazism

There is also a ban on players wearing a shirt number 88 among the provisions contained in the declaration of intent for the fight against anti-Semitism signed today (Tuesday 27 June) at Keep them in mind with the world of football. This was stated by the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi. The 88 is used in neo-Nazi groups to symbolize the Heil Hitler salute (h is the eighth letter of the alphabet). Furthermore, Pientedosi continued, “the reference to the international definition of anti-Semitism is incorporated in the company’s code of ethics. Among the measures there is therefore the prohibition of the use by fans of symbols that can recall Nazism, the accountability of members to keep a non-discriminatory language in all public demonstrations and the definition of the modalities of break of matches in the event of incidents of discrimination. The proactive attitude of companies in this field will also be valued positively.”

Stop the game, what happens

With regard to the possible interruption of a match, a specific disciplinary will define “the ways in which, upon the occurrence of choruses, acts and expressions of an anti-Semitic nature, the interruption of football competitions must be immediately ordered, with the simultaneous communication to the public of the reasons for the interruption through a specific announcement made by means of loudspeakers and displays”.

Piantedosi: “A goal finalized”

The agreement was signed between Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, the Minister for Sport and Youth Andrea Abodi, the National Coordinator for the fight against anti-Semitism Giuseppe Pecoraro and the FIGC president Gabriele Gravina: “Today – he explained Planted – we finalize a goal that we set ourselves some time ago. There is much to do on the subject and we also aim to dispel the doubt that in the world of sport there may be some resistance or resistance on these issues”.

Abodi: “Everyone lined up on the message to send”

“This is a transit stage of an operational path. I believe that the contents that we have included in this declaration of intent, in their simplicity, are exhaustive. The most important things then are responsibility in deeds and low frequency in words”. Said the minister for sport and youth, Andrea Abodi -. “FIGC, Leagues, players, coaches, everyone is aligned on the message we want to send, the same goes for the presidents Malagò and Pancalli. Today we started with football for the impact it has, but we will also do it with the rest of sport”, added Abodi who then underlined how the presence of Marco Brunelli, general secretary of the FIGC, represents “the commitment of the world of football”. “Thank you for having involved us in this journey from the beginning – he said Brunelli . The commitment we make is on behalf of the whole world of football. A solemn commitment that we want to respect, made up of many concrete things. Our world is made up of companies and members who reach every part of the territory: being able to involve them, make them responsible is an ambitious challenge but within reach”.

Di Segni: “Important example at international level”

“On our part, we appreciate the speed and concreteness shown by the Government and the world of football with the signing of the declaration of intent for the fight against anti-Semitism. We have summarized the initiative with the slogan ‘Let’s kick racism’. And the example that Italy will set also at an international level is important”. This was stated by the president of the Union of Italian Jewish communities, Noemi Di Segni. Also present was the National Coordinator for the fight against anti-Semitism, Giuseppe Shepherd. “My hope – observed Pecoraro – is that there will be a concrete application of the declaration by the Federation and the football clubs, in order to avoid situations on the pitches that are difficult to regulate, I am referring to public order The time for litanies and condemnations is over – he added – but we have moved on to concrete measures that must be honored by the refereeing class and by the football clubs”.

