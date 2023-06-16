Football: Bernd Schuster on the national team: “Lack of quality – few chances at the European Championship”

Status: 06/13/2023 2:50 p.m

The 3: 3 of the German national team against Ukraine was a real mood killer almost a year before the start of the EM 2024. For the former national player Bernd Schuster, the DFB team is currently not among the top in Europe.

The 3:3 of the German national team in their 1000th international match was disappointing. The team of national coach Hansi Flick showed some deficits against Ukraine, especially the defensive was full of holes. The draw almost exactly twelve months to the day before the EURO (June 14 to July 14, 2024) was even lucky for Germany. Wiktor Zygankow (19th minute/56th) and an own goal by Antonio Rüdiger (23rd) provided the three Ukrainian goals. Niclas Füllkrug (6th) put Germany in the lead early on, Kai Havertz (83rd) and Joshua Kimmich with a penalty kick (90th + 1) saved the late draw.

Bernd Schuster: “Little chance of playing big”

For Bernd Schuster, European champion of 1980, the DFB team is not suitable for the title. “At the moment the German national team really has little chance of playing well,” the former midfielder told SWR Sport on the sidelines of a golf tournament in Neustadt an der Weinstraße. “That was already clear to see at the World Cup in Qatar last year.”

“Boss can’t lead the team”

There are obvious deficits, the 63-year-old continues. “There is a lack of quality there. Tactically, they only play very little,” said Schuster – also in the direction of national coach Flick. The class in the squad is no longer there to the same extent as it was a few years ago, the ex-footballer continued: “The quality is no longer there. These are players who perform well in their clubs, then that but you can’t bring it across in the national team, you can’t lead the team. That’s especially true for the bosses.”

“There’s a little bit missing everywhere”

In addition to the deficits in defense that are obvious to all observers, Schuster also sees deficiencies in the offensive. “There’s a lack of great quality in attack, we don’t have a top scorer. We were spoiled for decades. There was always a center forward who then ripped us out and scored goals at important moments. We didn’t have that,” he said. And further: “The defense is also not so stable that you can play from zero. It’s missing a bit everywhere. In all lines there is a lack of one or the other with more quality, with more leadership qualities.”

Schuster does not see good prospects

Schuster, who has played 21 international matches (four goals) himself, is therefore black for the time being – even beyond the EM 2024. “It will be a dry spell for me for the next few years,” he said. “You actually have to plan for the 2026 World Cup, the European Championship comes much too early.”