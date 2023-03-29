20:41 The English will want to build on their strong group stage. They finished ahead of the serial Champions League winners and current holders of Olympique Lyon. In the last group game at FC Zurich, they really got going (9:1) – with just as much offensive drive, it should of course continue today. On the other side, the Germans were mainly successful thanks to their stable defence. They haven’t conceded a goal in the premier class since the beginning of December. Even more important: they recently defeated VfL Wolfsburg (1-0) in the top game of the Bundesliga and thus conquered the top of the table. So the confidence is high.

20:21 It was a nerve-racking first leg between the two clubs. The Munich team got off to a better start, then the Gunners got into the game better and better. Shortly before the break, the Reds finally struck: Schüller headed their colors in front. In the second period, the Londoners got stronger and stronger. They missed several great chances so that the Bavarians were able to defend their lead to the end. Today, however, it could be tight with a similar defensive performance.