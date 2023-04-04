26. 18:27 Now Union can let the ball circulate a little and bring calm into the game. But the pass stations forward do not exist. The center is not there enough and so the ball only runs through the three-man chain without any real idea.

23. 18:24 If things continue like this, Frankfurt’s third goal will not be long in coming. You put the irons together here and the guests hardly come from your own half. The capitals slowly have to catch themselves.

20. 18:22 VAR decision: The goal by R. Borré (Eintracht Frankfurt) is disallowed, score: 2-0



Frankfurt is unstoppable! Again Kolo Muani can prevail in front of the sixteen and shakes off three opponents. He lays the ball down perfectly for Buta, who started the penalty area on the right. The right rail player plays the low cross to the passing Borré, who only has to push in loosely from four meters. But the Colombian is a small step offside on the pass and the goal is withdrawn. It’s a shame because the play was fantastic.

18. 18:19 The guests are not yet in the game. Again and again they see themselves exposed to the pressure of unity and lose the balls far too easily. Urs Fischer can’t like that on the sidelines. A lot more has to come if the guests don’t want to say goodbye here early.

16. 18:17 Nobody here has much time to breathe deeply. The Unioners are completely overrun and can hardly defend themselves. Kolo Muani starts again on the right and can go into the sixteen. He serves Rafael Borré in the middle, who cannot put the ball on the box from five meters under pressure. His degree flies over the crossbar.

13. 18:13 Tooor for Eintracht Frankfurt, 2-0 by Randal Kolo Muani



The Frankfurt double strike lasts only 93 seconds! Again, the Unioners lose the ball in the build-up game and Götze has a flash of inspiration in midfield. He serves the starting Kolo Muani with a chip pass. Grill completely misjudged and came too far out of the sixteen. The Frenchman uses this mistake ice-coldly and lifts the ball from the right corner of the sixteen over the goalkeeper for a 2-0 lead.

11. 18:11 Tooor for Eintracht Frankfurt, 1:0 by Randal Kolo Muani



The Frankfurt match plan is working out wonderfully! The guests are deep and attack late, so Hasebe can take over the build-up in peace. With a lot of overview, he chips the ball to the right side in the sixteen to Götze, who places the heel perfectly on Kolo Muani. The attacker refuses to be asked, takes the ball with him and can shoot freely in front of Grill from ten meters. He skillfully sinks the leather under the bar and puts the home side in the lead.

9. 18:10 Suddenly, a murmur goes through the stadium. Again, the Frankfurters can quickly follow up after losing the ball and regain possession of the ball. Kolo Muani tries to dribble down the left side of the box and goes down in a duel with Trimmel. Of course, the Frankfurt supporters immediately demand a penalty, but Trimmel behaves cleanly. He has his hands on the attacker for a short time, but that’s not enough for a penalty.

7. 18:08 So far the hosts are better in the game. They make the game and get stuck in the Union half. But that’s not unusual for guests. The Irons prefer to let the opponent have possession of the ball and rely on fast switching. In the first few minutes, however, they were unable to come up with a dangerous counterattack.

5. 18:06 Grill must fly! The guests take their eyes off Kolo Muani for a moment, who is being served and turns up the volume straight away. The attacker marches towards the sixteen and can finish freely. His conclusion from 20 meters goes in the direction of Winkel, but Grill is there. The keeper stretches and steers the ball over the crossbar with a nice save.

3. 18:04 On the other hand, Eintracht succeeds in counter-pressing. You can win back the ball twice and Sow serves Götze in the sixteen. The midfielder tries a direct cross, but his cross ball is blocked wide. The subsequent corner ball also brings no danger.

But the hosts can defend this first standard. Kolo Muani helps out from behind and clears the ball out of danger with his head.

1. 18:01 The ball rolls. Eintracht attacked and wasted the first ball. The guests switched immediately and were able to assert themselves on the right sideline. Becker goes into a duel with Max and takes out a corner kick.

1. 18:01 game start

17:57 This encounter is not just a clash between two football teams that have been extremely successful, especially in recent times. The fan camps are also notorious in the Bundesliga. So today we can get ready for a fantastic atmosphere in the sold-out Deutsche Bank Park, which can also give you goosebumps far away from the exciting constellation. The referee of the game, Bastian Dankert, leads the protagonists onto the field and things can start right away. We are looking forward to an exciting cup fight.

17:48 This season, the teams balance each other out in direct duels. Eintracht won the Bundesliga first leg, which was played in Frankfurt, 2-0. The goals from Götze and Lindström resulted in the first defeat of the season for the Irons on matchday eight, but they couldn’t be thrown off course. In the second leg, the Iron then secured revenge. Shortly before the international break, Frankfurt had to go to the old forester’s house, which many opponents found unpleasant. With Khedira’s first goal and the goal from winter newcomer Roussilon, Union also secured a 2-0 home win and the encounters are balanced again this season. It could be very exciting tonight. The current form speaks for the guests, but Eintracht often turns their stadium into a fortress in home games and anything is possible in the cup.

17:42 The guests, on the other hand, make two changes compared to the last competitive game. Unfortunately, it’s not enough for Rønnow, so Grill has to look after the Unioner box again. In central midfield, Seguin now replaces Laïdouni, who only sits on the bench. In addition, Urs Fischer makes a change to the rail position. Juranović starts for Roussillon, although the ex-Wolfsburg player has shown strong performances recently.

17:33 A look at the line-ups shows that the home side have not made any changes to the starting line-up. Although Tuta is available again after being suspended, Oliver Glasner relies on Kristijan Jakić in the back three. Contrary to what some expected, Kamada is not in the starting XI today either. Instead, Glasner relies on the recently praised Rafael Borré. See also Putin and the gas war. Rubles and Gazprombank, the Russian bank at the center of the deal

17:19 But the task for Eintracht could be easier. Union Berlin travels to Hesse and has a lot of self-confidence in its luggage. After the 2-0 home win against Frankfurt before the international break, the Irons found their way back into the league. Against VFB Stuttgart at the bottom, there was a sovereign 3:0 win and the team under Urs Fischer was able to create a four-point gap to fourth place. In addition, Union keeps the connection upwards. Only two points separate them from BVB and they are only four points behind the leader. Even if nobody in Berlin puts the word title in their mouths, the Irons certainly want to go to the next round tonight and thus take the next step towards a possible cup success.

17:06 These are currently difficult weeks at Eintracht. After just one win from nine competitive games and the disappointing 1-1 draw against Bochum on Friday evening, the atmosphere in Frankfurt is tense. In addition, there is a lot of unrest behind the sporting scenes at Eintracht, which hardly ever comes to rest. The about-face is to be initiated against Union Berlin tonight. “With a win, you can change the mood and perception very quickly,” explained head coach Oliver Glasner in the run-up to the cup fight and held his players to account. With a successful advance to the DFB Cup semi-finals, the 2018 cup winner could at least get a little rest until the important duel in Leverkusen next weekend.