(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 10 – Rome is silent on the press, but even without speaking Josè Mourinho is making noise. After the confirmation of the disqualification for two days by the FIGC Sports Court of Appeal, the Special One returned to making the famous handcuff gesture. He did it on Instagram, hiding it, but not too much, behind an advertising post from some of his sponsors, posting a photo of him with his arms crossed. A gesture similar to the one he made in the 2009-2010 season, addressing it in protest to referee Tagliavento during an Inter-Sampdoria match which cost the coach from Setubal a three-match ban, as well as a fine of 40,000 euros. (HANDLE).

