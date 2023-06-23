Home » Football: Dzeko says goodbye to Inter, a wonderful journey – Football
Football: Dzeko says goodbye to Inter, a wonderful journey – Football

Football: Dzeko says goodbye to Inter, a wonderful journey – Football

(ANSA) – MILAN, JUNE 22 – “Hello crazy Inter, it’s been two wonderful years”. Thus begins the message with which Edin Dzeko greets the Nerazzurri world, after signing the new contract with Fenerbahce. “Beautiful on the pitch, with the coach and his team-mates. And beautiful in the stands: San Siro is always full with incredible cheering everywhere, for a team capable of reaching the final in any competition”, continued the Bosnian on Instagram, who is leaving Inter after 31 goals in 101 appearances. “I scored. I dreamed. We dreamed, covered kilometers and won 4 cups. It was a wonderful journey. Now we part ways, but thanks for everything. Good luck for the future! Forza Inter,” concluded Dzeko. (HANDLE).

