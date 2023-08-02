Football: Fiorentina, Amrabat “I could stay” – Football

“If I go away I don’t know, maybe I could stay”. Fiorentina’s Moroccan footballer Sofyan Amrabat said this tonight at the end of the friendly match played by the Viola in Grosseto, answering a question about his stay in Florence. After the World Cup, Amrabat had expressed his willingness to move to a top European club. On his trail is Manchester United, which however has not yet formalized the presentation of an offer, as well as Barcelona. In Grosseto Amrabat did an excellent second half.





The Italian fielded him in place of the Brazilian Arthur, who also played a more than convincing friendly match.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

