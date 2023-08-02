Milan Borjan and Slovan went on to qualify for the Champions League Sport

Milan Borjan advanced with Slovan Bratislava in the qualification for the Champions League.

Source: Profimedia

Milan Borjan with Slovan Bratislava went to the third round of qualification for the Champions League. He is two steps away from entering the elite competition, but he got there more difficult than expected. After the drama, Zrinjski (BiH) fell in Bratislava – 2:2. The next rival will be Sherif Tiraspol or Maccabi Haifa.

It looked like things would be much easier when Serbian footballer Aleksandar Čavrić scored in the fifth minute to make it 1:0. Then in the 66th, Sharana Zuberu doubled the lead and it seemed that everything was decided. However, fear and patience followed. Hrvoje Barišić reduced the score in the 75th, and in the third minute of stoppage time, Antonio Ivančić scored to make it 2:2.

Many in the home team got nervous then, it was evident in their reactions. As many as three players received yellow cards in the next few minutes. A goal would give the visitors extra time and hope. They went for it, they had a free kick in the 97th minute, but the home team withstood that rush and went on. They will find out their opponent on Wednesday evening when Maccabi welcomes Sherif in Israel, the team from Moldova won the first match with 1:0.

BONUS VIDEO:

01:32 Milan Borjan statement Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojčić

Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojčić

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

