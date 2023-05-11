Football: Glasner enters the “Tunnel”

After the game at 1899 Hoffenheim, Glasner got angry after being asked a question by a journalist. “Stop accusing the team of not getting it,” the Frankfurt coach said after his team’s tenth game without a win. “I stand by the content, I will always defend my team. But the tone was inappropriate,” said the Frankfurt coach.

Glasner only wants to publicly comment on the early separation from the German Bundesliga club after the last game of the season. “It was a very intense week. I have decided not to say anything about my personal situation until after the cup final in Berlin (June 3 against RB Leipzig, note), and I ask that you respect that. Until then, I want to do everything I can to bring unity to Europe,” he said.

APA/AFP/Daniel Roland



Glasner wants to exit to Europe

The Frankfurt team announced on Tuesday that the collaboration with Glasner would not continue until the summer of 2024 after this season, despite a valid contract. “I can’t see everything that’s left and right because that’s where the tunnel is. There are now two exits – one going to Europe, the other not. It’s about catching those to Europe. We want to achieve that together,” said Glasner.

Glasner explained before the Rhein-Main derby against Mainz 05 on Saturday (3:30 p.m.) that he didn’t let himself be distracted by anything. Glasner has been banned from the game by the DFB sports court after a red card in the 3-1 defeat in Hoffenheim. “I’m not allowed to have any contact with the team during the game. We’ll stick to that,” he said. His co-trainer Michael Angerschmid will be in charge on the sidelines.

Mainz coach defends Glasner

Glasner received backing from the coach of the next opponent. “I didn’t quite understand the criticism. I thought he put himself in front of his team and defended them,” explained Mainz coach Bo Svensson. “It came across very, very well to me. I thought that was strong of him,” said the Dane.

Svensson said his colleague had proven that he had made teams like Frankfurt, previously VfL Wolfsburg and others better. “Basically, coaches are fired a bit too soon. But that’s not an unusual opinion for a coach.”