Football: Immobile possible captain of Spalletti's Italy

Football: Immobile possible captain of Spalletti's Italy

Barring unforeseen events or last-minute changes, Ciro Immobile will be the captain of Luciano Spalletti’s new Italy. Among those currently called up for Coverciano, the striker and captain of Lazio is the player who boasts the most appearances for the Azzurri, 56 with 16 goals: it will be he, as announced by the FIGC press office, who will speak with the coach tomorrow at 6pm ,30 in Skopje, in the Todor Proeski Arena. Usually it is always the captain who accompanies the coach in the press conference on the eve of a match, in this case the one with North Macedonia valid for the European qualifiers, scheduled for Saturday at 20.45.

