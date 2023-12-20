Football: Inter; Cuadrado undergoes surgery, out for at least three months – Football

Inter winger Juan Cuadrado went under the knife today to resolve his achilles tendon problem. As announced by the Nerazzurri club, the Colombian player “underwent surgery today to lyse the left Achilles tendon.





The operation, performed by Professor Lasse Lempainen in Turku, Finland, was a perfect success. The Nerazzurri winger will follow a rehabilitation program in the coming weeks.” The former Juventus player should remain away from the pitch for at least three months.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

