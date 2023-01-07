TURIN. Juventus wins again narrowly in the final stages of the match, mocking Udinese in the second advance of the 17th day of Serie A. The bianconeri achieve their eighth consecutive victory in the championship, once again without conceding a goal. Danilo scored after an assist from Chiesa in the 86th minute. With this success, the bianconeri rise to 37 points, momentarily in second place in the standings plus one over Milan and minus four from leaders Napoli. The Friulians, on the other hand, remain stationary at 25.

The first half at the Allianz Stadium was very balanced and played openly by both teams: the hosts try to play the game, but the guests are well placed on the pitch, they concede little and try to be seen even up front . In fact, the first chance was for the Friulians in the 18th minute, with Walace who stands at the far post after a cross from Lovric, calling Szczesny to rebound. On the other hand, however, a free-kick by Di Maria caught Rugani in the center of the area, whose header was handled by Silvestri.

The Udinese goalkeeper was also good in the 38th minute on Kean’s attempt, primed very well vertically by Di Maria but not very cold in front of goal. The last ring before half-time is still Walace’s: this time the visiting midfielder tries with a right footed shot from distance, committing Szczesny in two stages. In the second half, Juve tries to rev up their engine by building several good chances, a couple with Kean who is unable to frame the mirror, another with Kostic who is closed by Silvestri after a vertical touch by Locatelli. It doesn’t seem to be the right night, offensively speaking, for Allegri’s men, but in the 86th minute a good play by the newcomer Chiesa allows Danilo to score the decisive 1-0 into an empty net, which launches the bianconeri even further in the top tiers of the league.