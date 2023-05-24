Football: Karagumruk sacks Pirlo – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 24 – Andrea Pirlo is no longer the coach of Karagümrük, a Turkish Serie A team based in Istanbul.



The club itself announced it, two days after the 4-1 defeat at Trabzonspor. Hurryet reports it on its online edition. “Since the collaboration of Pirlo and his team with Karagümrük cannot continue next season – reads the note – the club has informed the coach that the relationship will end here, so that he and his collaborators can plan the future”. Karagümrük are ninth in the Superlig, and despite declaring themselves “satisfied with the past season with Andrea”, the choice comes three days before the end of the championship, “so that we can plan for the future”.



For the Turkish media, in any case, it is not excluded that Pirlo will remain in Turkey: the former Juventus player, world champion in 2006, would have received an offer from Rizespor, a team that had just been promoted to the top flight. (HANDLE).

