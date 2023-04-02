news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, 02 APR – Happy but not satisfied, Thiago Motta. His Bologna wins, convinces and rises to eighth place.



You can breathe enthusiasm at Dall’Ara: “And I’m happy about it, because it means that we have won our challenge”. But the coach is not satisfied: “We can do better. There are aspects of the match in which we can do better. Today, after the 2-0 win, we suffered against Udinese and their way of playing. Then we regained control of the match in the resumed when they changed formation and proposed more attacking football”.



Motta, however, doesn’t want his perfectionism and his desire to achieve more to be mistaken for criticism: “I’m proud of the boys, because they play for each other and especially in times of difficulty they come together and go one step further. We are On the right track, we achieved a fantastic and fundamental victory. But we have to improve and grow further. Because that’s our job.” Back to goal Barrow, Posch scores again. And Moro too: “He played a very good game. For the future (Moro is on loan from Dinamo Moscow ed) we’ll see if he stays. I’m very happy with him”. On the other hand, it’s not time to talk about the future: “I understand the question about future planning, but it’s not the time. The future is Atalanta”. The rossoblù-tinged past is instead called Adam Masina, born in Bologna and for the first time at Dall’Ara as an opponent.



It’s up to him to put his face on it after the knockout, given the disqualification of coach Sottil: “It was a great emotion for me to come back here.



This year, after an injury, I counted down the months to understand if I could return in time. Congratulations to Bologna for the performance, but we didn’t offer enough. The game plan jumped to the ready with two goals conceded at the start. We’ll make up for it with Monza”. (ANSA).

