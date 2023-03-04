Home Sports FOOTBALL ONLINE: Pilsen wants to return to the top, Pardubice hosts Baník, Sparta can extend the series
Sports

FOOTBALL ONLINE: Pilsen wants to return to the top, Pardubice hosts Baník, Sparta can extend the series

by admin

The defending champion hosts the king of the draw, at home it can return to the top of the table at least for a day. The Fortuna football league offers five Saturday matches of the 22nd round. Pilsen – Olomouc, Brno – Zlín, Pardubice – Ostrava and Hradec Králové – Jablonec are played from 15:00. Sparta then hosts Teplice from 18:00. Live broadcasts are broadcast by O2 TV Sport, you can watch all matches in online reports on Sport.cz.

See also  Lionel Messi: Is he the greatest footballer who led Argentina to the World Cup - BBC News 中文

You may also like

Read the new version of the Suns in...

Alpine skiing: Downhill farce in Aspen canceled

Student attacked in Bologna, the testimony: “Cowardly ambush”...

Hot pot feast!Zeng Fanbo’s 5 big caps set...

NBA, the scoring rankings every era in the...

Company of Lazio, with Vecino clears the ‘Maradona’...

World Speed ​​Skating Championships: Herzog conquered silver at...

Napoli-Lazio result 0-1: goal by Vecino- breaking latest...

NASCAR Truck Series: 2023 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200...

Ml. Boleslav – Pilsen 4:2, the misery of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy