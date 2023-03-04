The defending champion hosts the king of the draw, at home it can return to the top of the table at least for a day. The Fortuna football league offers five Saturday matches of the 22nd round. Pilsen – Olomouc, Brno – Zlín, Pardubice – Ostrava and Hradec Králové – Jablonec are played from 15:00. Sparta then hosts Teplice from 18:00. Live broadcasts are broadcast by O2 TV Sport, you can watch all matches in online reports on Sport.cz.

