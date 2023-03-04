9
Artificial IntelligenceAzureCloud NativeCodingData
Thursday 02 March 2023
Face the challenge – the Cloud Skills Challenge in March
As part of the Cloud Skills Challenge, you can expand your skillset for everything to do with Microsoft’s cloud offerings – there are exciting challenges to choose from again for March.
To the news
Azureoperating systemsCloud Native
Thursday 02 March 2023
Azure HPC Cache: New caching option, reduced prices and more
Recent updates to Azure HPC Cache include the new Azure HPC Cache Premium Read-Write caching option, reduced pricing on the Standard option, and information about Terraform.
To the news
App & Data ModernizationAzureCloud NativeCodingData
Tuesday February 28, 2023
Microsoft Azure Solution Summit: AKS, Serverless, Databases and more
Do you want a good insight into the broad portfolio of the Microsoft cloud platform? Then register now for the hybrid Microsoft Azure Solution Summit from March 14th to 17th, 2023.
To the news