The most important news of calendar week 10/2023: Azure AI, Visual Studio, GitHub Copilot and more

Artificial IntelligenceAzureCloud NativeCodingData

Thursday 02 March 2023

Face the challenge – the Cloud Skills Challenge in March

As part of the Cloud Skills Challenge, you can expand your skillset for everything to do with Microsoft’s cloud offerings – there are exciting challenges to choose from again for March.

Azureoperating systemsCloud Native

Thursday 02 March 2023

Azure HPC Cache: New caching option, reduced prices and more

Recent updates to Azure HPC Cache include the new Azure HPC Cache Premium Read-Write caching option, reduced pricing on the Standard option, and information about Terraform.

App & Data ModernizationAzureCloud NativeCodingData

Tuesday February 28, 2023

Microsoft Azure Solution Summit: AKS, Serverless, Databases and more

Do you want a good insight into the broad portfolio of the Microsoft cloud platform? Then register now for the hybrid Microsoft Azure Solution Summit from March 14th to 17th, 2023.

AzureCloud Native

Wednesday February 22, 2023

Free Online Course: Introduction to Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS)

This learning module gives you a basic understanding of how the components of AKS work and how you can use this service to address specific business needs.

