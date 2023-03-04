Artificial Intelligence Azure Cloud Native Coding Data Thursday 02 March 2023 Face the challenge – the Cloud Skills Challenge in March As part of the Cloud Skills Challenge, you can expand your skillset for everything to do with Microsoft’s cloud offerings – there are exciting challenges to choose from again for March. To the news

Azure operating systems Cloud Native Thursday 02 March 2023 Azure HPC Cache: New caching option, reduced prices and more Recent updates to Azure HPC Cache include the new Azure HPC Cache Premium Read-Write caching option, reduced pricing on the Standard option, and information about Terraform. To the news

App & Data Modernization Azure Cloud Native Coding Data Tuesday February 28, 2023 Microsoft Azure Solution Summit: AKS, Serverless, Databases and more Do you want a good insight into the broad portfolio of the Microsoft cloud platform? Then register now for the hybrid Microsoft Azure Solution Summit from March 14th to 17th, 2023. To the news