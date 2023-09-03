Football: Perfect Inter storms top of the table

football

Inter Milan and Marko Arnautovic have continued their perfect start to the season in Italy’s Serie A. The “Nerrazzurri”, opponents of Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League, celebrated their third win in three games with a 4-0 (1-0) shoot-out against AC Fiorentina on Sunday and thus stormed the top of the table.



At the San Siro stadium, the Milanese not only celebrated a thrashing victory against Fiorentina, who threw Rapid out of the European Cup on Thursday, but also celebrated their third win without conceding a goal in the third game. Arnautovic was also brought on by coach Simone Inzaghi in his third game since returning in the second half (70′).

Marcus Thuram (21′), Argentinian world champion Lautaro Martinez with his number four and five goals of the season (53′, 73′) and Hakan Calhanoglu (58’/penalty) scored the goals for Inter, who tied city rivals AC Milan in first place relieved.

Reuters/Massimo Pinca Arnautovic (left) only came into play from the bench against the guests from Florence

Valentino Lazaro and Torino celebrated their first win of the current season. Thanks to a late goal by Nemanja Radonjic (94th), Turin prevailed 1-0 against Genoa. Lazaro was also on the field. The ÖFB team player came on in the 82nd minute. Florian Posch and Bologna had already beaten Cagliari 2-1 at home on Saturday.

Italian Serie A, third round

Friday 1 September Sassuolo Verona 3-1 AS Roma 1-2 AC Milan Saturday 2 September Bologna * Cagliari 2-1 Udinese Frosinone 0-0 Atalanta Monza 3-0 Napoli Lazio 1-2 Rome Sunday 3 September: Inter Milan ** Fiorentina 4-0 Torino *** FC Genoa 1-0 Empoli Juventus Turin 20.45 Lecce Salernitana 20.45

* Posch until the 83rd minute

** Arnautovic ab 70. Minute

*** Lazaro ab 82. Minute

Tabel:

