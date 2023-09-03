30-year-old rescued while climbing on Pietra di Bismantova – News

A thirty-year-old who fell over four meters while climbing on the Pietra di Bismantova (Castelnuovo né Monti, Reggio Emilia) was reached by Alpine Rescue. The young man, residing in Vezzano sul Crostolo, was with two companions in the area of ​​the Albertino slabs, at Torrione Sirotti. The 118 central activated the Alpine Rescue and in a few minutes the technicians of the Monte Cusna station, present in the area for assistance on the Trail della Pietra, reached the injured person: 13 technicians, two doctors and a nurse assisted the climber and, given the impervious position and the seriousness of the situation (the man suffered a head injury), EliPavullo was activated.

The thirty-year-old was transported in medium gravity to the Reggio Emilia hospital. The Fire Brigade and the Public Assistance of Castelnovo Monti are also present on site.

