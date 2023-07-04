Football: Saudi club brings “Reds” legend Gerrard

football

The Pro League in Saudi Arabia continues to ramp up with prominent names. Although al-Ittifak did not present a well-known player on Monday, he did present a well-known coach in living Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.



According to media reports, 43-year-old Gerrard, who played for Liverpool from 1998 to 2015 and won the Champions League with the club as captain in 2005, initially turned down an offer after traveling to Saudi Arabia for talks in June. However, talks resumed last week.

Gerrard has been without a job since last October when English Premier League club Aston Villa parted ways with him. Before that, he had guided Glasgow Rangers to their first league title in ten years in 2021. After world footballers Ronaldo (al-Nassr) and Karim Benzema and former world champion N’Golo Kante (both al-Ittihad), Gerrard is the next football great to be drawn to the kingdom.

Brozovic moves to Ronaldo club

With Marcelo Brozovic, the ambitious Pro-League announced another prominent addition on Monday. The 30-year-old Croatia international arrives from Champions League finalists Inter Milan and will be Ronaldo’s team-mate at al-Nassr. The midfielder signed a three-year deal, with Italian media reporting a fee of €18m.

The Benzema and N’Golo club also announced the departure of Portuguese winger Jota from Celtic Glasgow on Monday night. There was speculation about a transfer fee of almost 30 million euros. Kalidou Koulibaly from Senegal will wear the jersey of al-Hilal.

