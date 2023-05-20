Football, the images of the violent assault on the Foggia bus after the defeat – Corriere TV

Bars and smoke bombs on the team’s return to the city after the defeat in Cerignola

Assault by a group of ultras armed with bars and smoke bombs against the Foggia football bus returning from the defeat against Audace Cerignola, match in the first round of the playoffs. The Rossoneri supporters contested the defeat of the Dauna team. In the scuffles no one was injured, but the launch of smoke bombs broke the glass of the Foggia team’s bus. The investigations are entrusted to the police who are acquiring footage from the security cameras in the area plus the numerous videos circulated on social media. “After the final whistle of the match between Audace Cerignola and Foggia, feelings of disappointment, dissatisfaction, sadness were absolutely understandable, indeed shareable. It is absolutely unacceptable that these feelings turn into blind anger and lead to unheard-of violence and almost urban warfare ” the comment of Nicola Canonico, president of Foggia.