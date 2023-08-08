Home » Football World Cup: France after gala in the World Cup quarterfinals
Kadidiatou Diani was involved in the first three goals: first she headed in after a cross from Sakina Karchaoui to take the lead (15′), then Kenza Dali completed a beautiful combination (20′) before Eugenie Le Sommer closed the sack early (23′). . The 34-year-old striker also made it 4-0 (72′) in an uneventful second half. The dream of the first World Cup title for France lives on.

The one from Morocco, on the other hand, is over, but the Africans had exceeded their goal when they took part in the premiere. In the group, after two victories against Colombia and South Korea, they sensationally stayed ahead of Germany. The Moroccans had conceded a 6-0 defeat against the DFB team at the start.

First goal for France (15th minute)

The striker scores the early lead.

After two days without a game, the quarter-finals continue on Friday (3:00 a.m. CEST or 9:30 a.m., both live on ORF1). Spain meets the Netherlands first, and then Japan and Sweden meet. On Saturday (9.30 a.m. or 12.30 p.m., live on ORF1) the games Australia against France and England against Colombia will follow.

Football World Cup, Round of 16

Tuesday:

France 4-0 Morocco (3-0)

Adelaide, Hindmarsh Stadium, SR Penso (USA)

Torfolge:
1:0 Diana (15th)
2:0 Dali (20.)
3:0 Le Sommer (23.)
4:0 Le Sommer (70.)

France: Peyraud-Magnin – Perisset (81./Cascarino), Renard, de Almeida, Karchaoui – Dali, Geyoro, Toletti (54./Becho), Bacha – Diani, Le Sommer (81./Feller)

Morocco: Errmichi – Ait El Haj, El Chad, Benzina, Redouani – Ouzraoui, Nakkach (64./Kassi), Chebbak, Tagnaout (64./Bouftini) – Jraidi, Lahmari (64./Ayane)

Yellow card: none or Ait El Haj

