Football: Zaccheroni is out of the hospital – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 21 – Alberto Zaccheroni has left the Marconi hospital in Cesenatico. The 70-year-old coach had fallen at home on February 10, suffering a serious head injury. At first he had been hospitalized in the intensive care unit of Bufalini in Cesena, then he underwent a month of rehabilitation.



According to what Zaccheroni himself explained, he fell holding the dog in his arms. He let it be known that he was “fine” and thanked the doctors of the intensive care unit of the Cesenatico hospital. (HANDLE).

