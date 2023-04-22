Home » Football: Zaccheroni is out of the hospital – Football
Sports

Football: Zaccheroni is out of the hospital – Football

by admin
Football: Zaccheroni is out of the hospital – Football
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 21 – Alberto Zaccheroni has left the Marconi hospital in Cesenatico. The 70-year-old coach had fallen at home on February 10, suffering a serious head injury. At first he had been hospitalized in the intensive care unit of Bufalini in Cesena, then he underwent a month of rehabilitation.

According to what Zaccheroni himself explained, he fell holding the dog in his arms. He let it be known that he was “fine” and thanked the doctors of the intensive care unit of the Cesenatico hospital. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy