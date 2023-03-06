Roma narrowly beat Juventus at the Olympic stadium in the evening match and catches Milan in fourth place, one point behind Lazio, third. Not a good match, very tactical, which rewards the greater desire to prevail shown by the hosts. Inter also wins, taking second place, albeit 15 points behind Napoli. The match between the Giallorossi and Bianconeri – both engaged on Thursday in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 against Real Sociedad and Freiburg – was decided by a great goal by Gianluca Mancini at the start of the second half. Only after conceding the goal did Allegri’s men roll forward with conviction. Mancini risked an own goal, deflecting an opponent’s shot onto his own goal post. Lightning kick for Keanwho entered the field in the 89th minute in place of Cuadrado and was dismissed after a few seconds for a reaction foul.

Inter takes back the 2nd place

Photo Ansa

The 2-0 win against Lecce (one goal in each half, scored by Mkhitaryan and the invaluable Lautaro, already with 14 goals) allows the Nerazzurri to restore the distance from Lazio and increase their advantage over Milan. Inzaghi’s formation fielded a careful, concrete, not brilliant performance, but effective enough to forget the setback suffered in Bologna. Lecce collects the second knockout in a row and remains at 27 points, 9 above the safety zone.

Salvation challenge between Spezia and Verona ends in a draw

Photo Ansa

The two afternoon matches that saw four of the bottom five in the standings finish without goals and these are points that are of little use to those directly concerned. Spezia and Verona share a stake that leaves them, respectively, fourth from last and third from last.

For Sampdoria, salvation becomes almost a mirage

Photo Ansa

0-0 is also the result of Sampdoria-Salernitana, disappointing especially for the blucerchiati who after 25 rounds have collected 12 points and see salvation ever further away. On the other hand, the arrival of Paulo Sousa on the Campania bench is giving results, who with the Portuguese have collected four points in two games.

Ko of the Rossoneri on the Fiorentina field

Photo Ansa

Yesterday the championship sent an alarm signal to Milan, who are playing for access to the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday. The Rossoneri’s knockout on the Fiorentina field seems to be a relapse into the old ills that had afflicted the Rossoneri’s team at the beginning of the year. And he doesn’t leave the fans calm in view of the away match against Tottenham in London, where Milan arrives with the small advantage of the 1-0 draw at San Siro. After all, even the team coached by Antonio Conte arrives at the appointment with a defeat, the 1-0 suffered at Wolverhampton. Sassuolo-Cremonese (6.30pm) and Turin-Bologna (8.45pm) conclude the 25th matchday on Monday.