Cameras installed in the area of ​​the volcano confirm the emissions and changes in temperature.

The Nevado del Ruiz volcano continues the increase in seismic activity associated with the movement of fluids that has been registered since February 27, reported the Colombian Geological Service.

They explained that in the last few hours this event has shown a significant increase in its energy level and has been associated with the continuous and occasionally pulsatile emission of ash, with minor changes in the relative temperature of the gas and ash column.

“Through the cameras installed in the area of ​​the volcano, it was possible to confirm the emission of ash and the changes in temperature. In the permanent monitoring of the ashometer, located at the headquarters of the SGC observatory, it was possible to corroborate the fall of this material in the city of Manizales since the early hours of the morning of Saturday, March 4.

The dispersion of the column of gases and particulate material, governed by the direction of the wind, presents a predominant tendency towards the northwest of the volcano, for which reason it is not ruled out that in the next few hours the fall of these particles will continue in the area of ​​influence. of the volcano and in the capital of Caldas.

The level of activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano continues in Amarillo, that is, it continues with changes in the behavior of volcanic activity.

The SGC remains attentive to the evolution of the volcanic phenomenon and will continue to report in a timely manner any changes that may arise, the entity stated.

Zonacero

