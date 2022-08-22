Original title: The first national selection of ski mountaineering in preparation for the Milan Winter Olympics

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 22 (Reporter Wang Qinou) On the 22nd, the national selection and selection of national ski mountaineering training teams started at the National Mountaineering Training Base in Huairou District, Beijing. This is also the first national selection of materials in the history of my country’s ski mountaineering project.

It is understood that nearly 100 players from 12 teams including the National Youth Team, the Liaoning Team and the Chongqing Team participated in the selection. They will be tested in terms of body shape indicators, physical function indicators, physical fitness, etc. in the first stage of selection.

“This selection of materials is a solid first step in preparing for the 2026 Winter Olympics,” said Wang Yongfeng, deputy director of the Mountaineering Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of the People’s Republic of China.

Ski mountaineering is derived from mountaineering. At the beginning of this century, China began to send athletes to participate in international competitions in this event; at the 2020 Lausanne Youth Winter Olympics, Chinese athlete Solang Quzhen won the women’s sprint and cross-country races. Four, creating the best results of Chinese players in international competitions. At the 2026 Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo Winter Olympics, ski mountaineering will return to the Winter Olympics as an official event. (Finish)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: