Former Pitcher José Ariel Contreras Criticizes National Series in Cuba

Former Pitcher José Ariel Contreras Criticizes Cuba’s Performance in Panamerican Games

In a recent interview with Swing Completo, former pitcher José Ariel Contreras expressed his disappointment with the recent performances of the Cuban baseball team in the Panamerican Games. Contreras, who now resides in Florida, watched the games from afar and stated that it was a “shame” to witness the decline of the National Series in Cuba.

Contreras, who had a successful career in Cuba with Pinar del Río and later in the MLB, sympathized with the current state of Cuban baseball. He pointed out that the absence of top-level players, due to the timing of the Panamerican Games in October, had a significant impact on the team’s performance. “The Minor League prospects are not there because they finished the season… The big league horses are not there either,” Contreras explained.

However, Contreras made it clear that his frustration lies with the government and sports leadership in Cuba, rather than the players or the team management. “It is a country that ‘two or three people have finished… and what hurts the most is that they don’t care’,” Contreras criticized.

Taking the opportunity to illustrate the general conditions in Cuba, Contreras highlighted the lack of doctors and medicines in the country. He described the difficulties his family faces when they get sick, having to bring their own bed sheets to hospitals and provide their own medications. He also mentioned how his nephews are forced to attend high school while working in a furniture factory.

Regarding Brazil’s victory over Cuba, Contreras acknowledged the improvement of the Brazilian team and emphasized his personal connection as he has worked with some of the players in the South American country.

During the interview, Contreras expressed his surprise and disappointment at the behavior of Mijaín López, a Cuban athlete who assaulted a young protester carrying a flag that read “Freedom for Cuba.” Contreras emphasized the influence athletes have on young people and stated that such actions off the field are embarrassing.

José Ariel Contreras, who defected from Cuban baseball in 2002, had a successful career in the MLB, playing for teams like the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, and Philadelphia Phillies. He represented Cuba in various international competitions, including the Olympics and Baseball World Cups.

Contreras’ criticisms shed light on the challenges and issues facing Cuban baseball, as well as the larger societal and political concerns affecting the country.

