Formula 1: criticism of the show before the start

“Some people like to be in the spotlight, some don’t. I personally don’t like doing it. What they did today was not necessary for me,” said race winner Max Verstappen. But he also understands the entertainment value, according to the Red Bull driver.

“If we do it, then everywhere. I don’t think the fans in Miami are better than in Imola, in Spain, in Mexico or in Japan,” countered Fernando Alonso, who is generally not a fan of the big show either.

Showact von LL Cool J The drivers were introduced individually with cheerleaders, orchestra, DJ and MC LL Cool J. Most drivers didn’t like this kind of presentation just before the race.

Only Hamilton felt comfortable

“None of the drivers like it,” McLaren driver Lando Norris claimed. Record world champion Lewis Hamilton defended the deposit. “It’s great to see the sport grow and change.” You would do things like that to improve the show. “I fully support it,” said the Mercedes driver.

Those who positioned themselves felt particularly disturbed in their immediate preparation for the race. Exchanging final details with their race engineers, they waited at the Miami International Autodrome for LL Cool J to call out each one with much pathos. “As long as it doesn’t happen too often, it’s okay,” said Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez.

