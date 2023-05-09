Home » Formula 1: criticism of the show before the start
Sports

Formula 1: criticism of the show before the start

by admin
Formula 1: criticism of the show before the start

Formula 1

The show before the start of the Miami Grand Prix, in which the drivers were presented individually and with a lot of bombast by US rapper LL Cool J, was not met with enthusiasm by everyone. “I’m open to new things, but I don’t need to,” said Mercedes driver George Russell. It was all just a distraction. “We stand there for half an hour in the burning sun.”

08.05.2023 13.09

Online since yesterday, 1:09 p.m

“Some people like to be in the spotlight, some don’t. I personally don’t like doing it. What they did today was not necessary for me,” said race winner Max Verstappen. But he also understands the entertainment value, according to the Red Bull driver.

“If we do it, then everywhere. I don’t think the fans in Miami are better than in Imola, in Spain, in Mexico or in Japan,” countered Fernando Alonso, who is generally not a fan of the big show either.

Showact von LL Cool J

The drivers were introduced individually with cheerleaders, orchestra, DJ and MC LL Cool J. Most drivers didn’t like this kind of presentation just before the race.

Only Hamilton felt comfortable

“None of the drivers like it,” McLaren driver Lando Norris claimed. Record world champion Lewis Hamilton defended the deposit. “It’s great to see the sport grow and change.” You would do things like that to improve the show. “I fully support it,” said the Mercedes driver.

IMAGO/HochZwei

Lewis Hamilton (left) felt comfortable with LL Cool J (right) as one of the few drivers at the show

Those who positioned themselves felt particularly disturbed in their immediate preparation for the race. Exchanging final details with their race engineers, they waited at the Miami International Autodrome for LL Cool J to call out each one with much pathos. “As long as it doesn’t happen too often, it’s okay,” said Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez.

Formel-1-Grand-Prix in Miami

Final standings after 57 laps (308.326 km):
1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:27:38,241
2. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull + 5,384
3. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 26,305
4. George Russell GBR Mercedes 33,229
5. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 42,511
6. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 51,249
7. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 52,988
8. Pierre Gasly FROM Alpine 55,670
9. Esteban Ocon FROM Alpine 58,123
10. Kevin Magnussen THE Haas 1:02,945
11. Yuki Tsunoda JPN Alpha Tauri 1:04,309
12. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 1:04,754
13. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 1:11,637
14. Alex Albon THA Williams 1:12,861
15. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 1:14,950
16. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 1:18,440
17. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 1:27,717
18. Nyck de Vries NED Alpha Tauri 1:28,949
19. Oscar Piastri OUT OF McLaren 1 round
20. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 1 round

Fastest lap: Verstappen (1:29.708/56.)

See also  Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Sports Delegation Appears in the National Games

You may also like

Juventus, today the reasons for the capital gains...

Football: German title duel becomes a battle of...

Chinese players take first, second and third places...

The Giro d’Italia takes “Vvita” into the metaverse...

Building muscle does not depend on slow or...

Kouble made it into the top ten twice...

There is a group of entrepreneurs in Hangzhou...

Boston, Mazzulla: “I should have called timeout on...

Chinese players take first, second and third places...

Italy-France, Meloni: “Do not use other countries to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy