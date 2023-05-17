Formula 1: Imola Grand Prix canceled due to severe flooding

The first European race of the Formula 1 season is cancelled. The Imola Grand Prix cannot take place due to severe flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region. The floods had recently claimed fatalities.

After heavy rainfall, the Italian regions of Emilia-Romagna and Marche experienced flooding, some of which were dramatic. The Formula 1 race planned for Sunday in Imola has been cancelled.

HHeavy storms have caused the Formula 1 race in Imola to be cancelled. The racing series canceled the Grand Prix on Wednesday. The organizers said it was not safe to hold the Grand Prix under the circumstances. “It would not be right to put further pressure on the local authorities and security forces at this difficult time,” it said after consultations between the Formula 1 leadership and the responsible ministries, the regional administration and the Italian motorsport association.

For safety reasons, the Italian civil protection had already ordered the paddock at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari to be cleared on Tuesday. The nearby river Santerno threatened to burst its banks because of the heavy rains, media reported. The staff of the Formula 1 teams busy with construction work in the pit lane and in the paddock therefore had to leave the track in the afternoon.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini had also called for the Formula 1 race in Imola to be canceled due to the heavy rains and flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region. As infrastructure and transport minister, he had already spoken to the authorities and organizers of the Grand Prix planned for this weekend, according to ministry circles on Wednesday. The cancellation followed shortly thereafter.

In these days, all forces should be used to fight the storms and flooding, said Salvini from the right-wing populist Lega. In addition, it should be avoided that there is an overload in the affected areas due to the many visitors and cars.

Floods claim lives

The region has been hit by storms for weeks. At the beginning of May, two people were killed in floods and hundreds had to leave their homes. The Alpha Tauri team, which has its racing factory in Faenza, very close to Imola, recently sent its condolences to the victims of the storm on the sidelines of the race in Miami. “Some of our employees were also affected. At this difficult time, our thoughts are with them and with everyone who is affected,” the team wrote on Twitter.

The Grand Prix in Imola on Sunday (3 p.m. / Sky) would have been the sixth round of the season. Formula 1 should start its European season with the race. This is followed by the World Championship races in Monaco and Barcelona within two weeks.