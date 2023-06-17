Special Olympics – My shattered dream and a happy ending



Blog

As of: 06/17/2023 6:31 p.m

Not at the start but still right in the middle: Sebastian Stuart is one of the best Special Olympics rowers in Germany – but is still not allowed to take part in the World Games. Instead, he has another important task.

When I first heard that the Special Olympics were to take place in Berlin, I was full of anticipation. At that time I firmly believed that I could take part in the games. At the rowing competitions, which were to take place as a demonstration sport. But nothing came of it.

competitive athlete since 2014

My name is Sebastian Stuart, I’m 24 years old and I live in Berlin. I have been rowing as a competitive sport since 2014. Most of the time I row in a single row. I also have a slight mental disability myself, more specifically Asperger’s Syndrome, which is why I wanted to take part in the Special Olympics. For example, I find writing and arithmetic difficult.

As an athlete with an intellectual disability, it is difficult to compete. In the past I was even expelled from a rowing club because of my disability. That’s why I’m happy today that the Rapid Berlin eV association has accepted me and is supporting me well. I can train there up to six times a week.

Emotional hole after the burst dream

After the great anticipation of being able to show myself internationally at the Special Olympics, the terrible news came – rowing was removed from the program because there were not enough participating nations. That pushed me into a very deep emotional hole. For months it was very difficult for me to rediscover the joy of rowing.

See also The commentator duo Benny Titze and Alexander Pawelzik Flags of the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 fly on the roof of the Olympic Stadium.

neglect and bureaucracy – more support is needed!

Overall, the support for athletes with mental disabilities in many sports urgently needs to be improved. Not only did I find it difficult to find a club, it was even more difficult to enter competitions. Most recently, I was denied online participation in the World Indoor Rowing Championships in Vancouver due to too many bureaucratic difficulties.

In my experience, the state association, federal association and international association often do not feel responsible and shift the responsibility to each other. The promotion of mentally handicapped competitive athletes is unfortunately very neglected. Both I and my parents and trainers have already phoned a lot of officials, unfortunately often in vain. I expect and hope for an improvement here soon.

Finally out of it motivation hole

In the meantime I was able to get out of my motivational hole, even if it wasn’t easy. A successful participation in a half marathon in Zurich in April helped me. All the time I got a lot of support from my parents and the whole rowing club. In addition, the promise of being able to take part in an international rowing competition for people with disabilities in Paris in July gave me a further boost in motivation.

I was also able to look forward to the Special Olympics again – now as a spectator. I am particularly looking forward to the opening ceremony and the swimming and athletics competitions. I am also very grateful to rbb for accepting my offer to report on the Special Olympics as a mentally handicapped athlete.

See also Serie B, tomorrow the draw live on Sky About the author Sebastian Stuart is 24 years old and lives in Berlin. He lives with Asperger’s Syndrome, a mental disability. Sebastian is one of the best special rowers in Germany. However, since rowing is not part of the Special Olympics World Games program, he instead plays the frenzied reporter for the sports show. The texts he writes during the World Games are only lightly edited.

The schedule of the Special Olympic World Games in Berlin at a glance.