The next European elections will be held between 6 and 9 June 2024

On Wednesday Coreper, the Council of Permanent Representatives of Governments to the European Union, He has decided that the next European elections will take place between Thursday 6 June and Sunday 9 June 2024: traditionally the European elections are held on Sundays in Italy, while in other countries the votes are held in the previous days, which is why more dates are chosen. The European elections serve to elect the members of the European Parliament: Italy has the right to elect 76 MEPs and for the European elections it is divided into five electoral districts, each of which elects a number of MEPs proportional to the number of inhabitants.